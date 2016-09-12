“A human being is a part of the whole called by us Universe, part limited in time and space. He experiences himself, his thoughts and feelings as something separated from the rest, a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness. This delusion is a kind of prison for us, restricting us to our personal desires and to affection for a few persons nearest to us. Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in it’s beauty.”

Albert Einstein

Words. These shadows. Shadows of experience. Yet gainfully employed to convey meaning. How to convey the meaning of Nature with these shadows? Perhaps from it’s very origin? The word Nature finds it’s derivation from the Latin natura meaning birth or essential qualities, it’s root nat meaning born. Born. Nature is origination itself. Life springing into Life. A miraculous transition as light quiets the darkness of womb, with the eternal Light of Spirit beaming for moments on end. Nature is something very special to me. This month I’ve decided to share with you a bubbling stream of consciousness…thoughts that stir within as I reflect on the majesty of Nature:

Has a tree ever made fun of your shoes? Does the rose scoff at the baby’s breath resting by its side? Does the grass ever shame you for not cutting it? We should take note.

I hear whispers in a cool breeze. Wordless whispers that often bring a smile to my lips with their meaning.

Whether though stone, around wire, up sidewalk cracks, or along fences, the ivy finds its way. May my growth be as vigorous as the ivy.

Gratitude. It washes over me as the river’s ripples wash over pebble and stone. I am grateful to experience this majesty. Forever and always.

I am of Nature and She is of me. How She shines through me they call my human Nature. Pure. Essential quality. The purity within this human body. The Nature within this human flesh…what has been born within. That which finds serenity, peace, and restoration in the Nature that surrounds. Did I spring into Life or did Life spring into me?

She doesn’t envy. She just is. She is beauty and grace. She doesn’t seek to hide this.

She just is.

She nurtures and supports. I breathe Her in every day to support the Life within this skin.

She doesn’t judge. She rains upon the rich, poor, intelligent, and struggling alike.

The sun shines upon every face which seeks it. Every face. And She embraces the backs and shoulders with the same adoration and intensity.

We question Her. We beckon Her. We plead with Her. We cheer Her on. We create this intricate dance, attempting to get on Her beat…attempting to anticipate Her steps…

Nature, I strive to know you better each and every day. Let’s keep dancing.